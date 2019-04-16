Regular High-Level Intl Meeting on Syria to be held Apr 25-26 in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On April 25-26, 2019 the city of Nur-Sultan will host the 12th High-Level International Meeting on Syria, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Similarly to the previous intra-Syrian talks, the upcoming meeting will be attended by delegations of guarantor countries - Iran, Russia and Turkey, governments and armed opposition groups of Syria as well as UN and Jordan (as observers).



The regular round of talks will discuss the most acute issues related to Syria including the current situation ‘on the ground', in particular, in the province of Idlib and in northeastern Syria. The meeting will also focus on further confidence-building measures between the conflicting parties, assistance in return of refugees and displaced persons, the regulation of humanitarian situation and post-conflict restoration of the country. Besides, the preliminary agenda includes discussion of the ways of promotion of the political process with a focus on formation and launch of the Constitutional Committee. The participants will also discuss the issue of attraction of new observer countries to the negotiation process.



Bilateral and trilateral consultations of the Astana Process Guarantor States as well the meetings with the representatives of observer states will be held April 25. The plenary meeting will take place on April 26.



The 8th session of the Working Group on the release of hostages, prisoners, transfer of dead bodies, search for missing persons will be held as part of the 12th High-Level International Meeting on Syria. Representatives of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees and International Committee of Red Cross were invited to the meeting.