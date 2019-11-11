Rehabilitation center for physically challenged kids to be built in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Construction of a rehabilitation center for physically challenge children is set to begin in Kokshetau next year, Kazinform reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev broke the news on Monday while meeting with the public of Akmola region.

Improving life of Kazakhstani citizens, according to him, remains the priority of the Government as the social sphere expenditures in next year’s budget have been increased by 47%.

Utmost attention will be paid to the support of low-income families and mothers with many children, he said.

Saparbayev went on to reveal that construction of the rehabilitation centers for physically challenged children will begin next year in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Shymkent and Kokshetau. In his words, Kazakhstan will explore the world’s best practices, advanced technologies and methods of rehabilitation and train medical personnel to this end.

Kokshetau mayor Yermek Marzhikpayev added 4 billion tenge will be channeled into construction of the center.