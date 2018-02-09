Reikherd, Kolmakov progress into moguls finals in PyeongChang

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dmitriy Reikherd finished 3rd in the Men's Moguls Qualification 1 at the Phoenix Park in PyeongChang, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury topped the qualifications with the score of 86.07. Olympic athlete from Russia Aleksandr Smyshliaev came in second (score of 83.93).



Reikherd scored 81.23. With the score of 79.98, Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan finished 7th.



We will see both athletes competing for Olympic medals at the men's Moguls Finals in Phoenix Park on February 12.



























Photo: Izturgan Aldauyev

Main photo: "Kazinform" collage