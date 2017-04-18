Reinforcements join rescuers in Akmola and Kostanay regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Additional rescue forces were deployed to Akmola and Kostanay regions, the spokesperson of the Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ruslan Imankulov said.

Republican operational-rescue team, as well as Central and Southern regional airmobile operational rescue teams of the ESC of the MIA were sent to Akmola region. And the rescue units of the ESD of Zhambyl region are now working in Kostanay region.

Today 2,710 people, 722 pieces of equipment, 46 bilge pumping units and 32 boats of the ESC, local executive bodies, police, as well as National Guard and Defense Ministry units are involved in eliminating the consequences of high water and rescue and emergency operations.

Of them, 1,056 personnel and 263 pieces of equipment in Akmola region; 456 personnel and 117 pieces of equipment in Aktobe region; 712 personnel and 202 pieces of equipment in Karaganda region; 198 personnel and 85 pieces of equipment in Kostanay; 288 personnel and 55 pieces of equipment in North Kazakhstan region.



