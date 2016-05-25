Relations between UN and Kazakhstan go to higher level every year - G. Abdykalikova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The relations between the UN and Kazakhstan go to a higher level every year, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova told at the meeting with Director of UNDP's Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States Cihan Sultanoglu.

"The relations between the UN and Kazakhstan go to a higher level every year. We really appreciate the visit of Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon that he paid to Astana in 2015. We are grateful to the UN and its bodies for supporting the Astana Economic Forum and for participating in the event, which makes it even more significant," G. Abdykalikova said.

She also reminded that the Head of State took part in the 70th session of the UN General Assembly last year and put forward a number of proposals. The plan of strategic initiatives for 2045 was among them. Recently, President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev also put forward the Manifesto "The World. The 21st century", which was adopted by the UN General Assembly as an official document. The plan of strategic initiatives and the Manifesto are interrelated, they are aimed at eradication of conflict situations and building of peace around the world.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UNDP within the implementation of the partnership program for 2020. G. Abdykalikova also expressed interest of Kazakhstan in extending partnership with the UNDP in all spheres within the framework of jointly financed projects on future promotion of the regional hub for civil services in Astana.