Reliable and strong bonds of friendship unite us with Kyrgyzstan, Tokayev

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke at the 5th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The previous 4th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council took place in 2014 in Nur-Sultan. Despite a certain pause in its work, the council remains the highest body of cooperation contributing to the adoption of important political decisions across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. The past five years have been difficult: trade wars, sanctional confrontations, worsening international market conditions. Despite all these difficulties we strive to maintain a high level of partnership, to find and develop new areas of joint work which is in line with the spirit and nature of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

According to his words, Kyrgyzstan is a good neighbor-ally and fraternal state for Kazakhstan.

«For thousands of years we have been united by reliable and strong bonds of friendship. For centuries our ancestors lived in peace and accord and supported each other in difficult times. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan fruitfully work within the framework of multilateral structures and mechanisms, contribute to ensuring regional and global stability and collaboration», the Head of State noted.

«We have a common vision and similar views on many topical issues of the international agenda. A solid juridical base has been formed between our countries including about 180 treaties and agreements. There are other important institutions where we constructively discuss and find solutions to all issues of mutual interest», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.