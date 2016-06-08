  • kz
    Relics of Rangoon: Myanmar's disappearing heritage buildings

    17:25, 08 June 2016
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The warnings have been coming for years. "Visit Yangon now before it changes forever."

    Increased flights, investments in infrastructure and a hotel boom have all coincided with the political changes of recent years.

    But while this international attention is certainly playing a role in changing the face of Yangon's streets -- KFC, anyone? -- an even greater threat looms over the city's biggest tourist attraction -- its stunning heritage buildings.

    According to a new book by international journalist Philip Heijmans, a lack of documentation and political will is seeing these gorgeous landmarks disappear.

    Heijmans' "Relics of Rangoon," which profiles more than 200 of the city's architectural wonders, is the culmination of over two years of work with a team of more than eight researchers and hundreds of hours of interviews.

    Read more at CNN

     

