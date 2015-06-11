Religion does not have to replace state, but it has to reveal injustice and immorality

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The religion does not have to replace the state, but it has to reveal injustice and immorality, Professor Albert Lo Presti told at the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Palace of Independence in Astana.

"Of course, the church does not have to replace the state. However, it does not have watch the fight for justice from aside. It means the religion can and has to show when the laws are unjust or contradict the natural laws. For example, the approval of abortion that come countries have," the Professor said.

Speaking at the forum he also touched upon the issue of tolerance having noted that the principle of tolerance could be replaced by the dialogue of religions and confessions.