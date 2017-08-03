Religion Minister comments on headscarves in schools

ASTANA. KAZINFORM When choosing what to wear to school, students in Kazakhstan should follow the recommendations of the Education and Science Minister, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev.

According to him, this issue lies within the competence of the Ministry of Education and Science. There is an official order of Minister Sagadiyev regarding school uniform policy which states that schools and other educational institutions in Kazakhstan should follow secular laws and regulations and not Sharia or other beliefs and denominations norms.

Earlier it was reported that starting the new 2017/18 school year, students in Astana will wear a one-style uniform. The capital's Education Department sent out a circular informing the schools on the color, style, and quality of fabric for the uniforms. Officials even provided recommendations for a gradual transition to the new uniform.

Mr. Yermekbayev also reminded that the Ministry is currently working on a proposal to ban wearing any clothing items that hide person's face and prevent identification in public.

Nurlan Yermekbayev noted that it is a common practice worldwide, which is dictated both by concerns for public safety and the preservation of natural cultural heritage. He added that individuals who wear such clothes demonstrate their disagreement with the principles and values of Kazakhstan's society, have a negative influence on others, as well as they cause irritation and discontent among the majority of Kazakhstanis.

According to the Minister, right now the norm is being discussed with experts and the general public, and it will be published in the coming days.