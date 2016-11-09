Religious Affairs Minister visited Uspensky Cathedral in Astana.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev visited the Uspensky Cathedral in Astana.

The Minister met with Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander.

The sides discussed the relevant issues of interaction between the government and religious associations, strengthening inter-faith harmony in the country, the press service of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society told Kazinform.

The sides emphasized a special role of the Leader of the Nation – Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in formation and ensuring inter-religious accord and in recognition of Kazakhstan’s interethnic harmony model at the international arena.

During the meeting, Yermekbayev got familiarized with the activities of the Spiritual-Cultural Center named after Equal-to-the-Apostles Kirill and Methodius and visited the Museum of New Martyrs and Confessors of Kazakhstan.

Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander informed the Minister with the history of construction of the Uspensky Cathedral, its contribution to the cultural-enlightening work with the believers in regard to formation of spiritual values in society and ensuring peace and tolerance, unity and cohesion of the Kazakhstan people.