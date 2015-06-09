  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Religious and political leaders bear special responsibility for peace and security of people - K. Tokayev

    10:52, 09 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 14th sitting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions began in Astana.

    "The current process of the world development means entering the stage of fundamental changes for the civilization, which provides for a change of the world order and world economic system, deep changes in the social organization of the society and their ideological grounds. Religious and political leaders now bear responsibility for peace and security of people," Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym Zhomart Tokayev told opening the sitting.

    He also emphasized that working together the leaders can really ensure peace and security along with stability of people for their good.

    "I am confident that the interreligious summit planned for tomorrow will give a new impetus for this honorable mission," he noted.

    Tags:
    Astana Religion Senate 2015 Congress of Religions' Leaders News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!