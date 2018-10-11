Religious leaders gather at Wall of Peace in Astana to pray

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representative of world religions have gathered at the Wall of Peace in Astana this morning to pray, Kazinform reports.

Participants of the two-day Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions spent several minutes offering multi-faith prayer in the Kazakh capital. The prayer was accompanied by a video shown on a huge LED screen depicting the world's most horrific man-made disasters, including nuclear explosions.



The two-day Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions started in Astana on October 10. The event brought together the representatives of more than 82 countries, delegations from 46 states including well-known politicians, religious leaders of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrism as well as the representatives of international, religious and public organizations, such as the UN Alliance of Civilizations, OSCE, UNESCO, the League of Arab States etc.



President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the work of the Congress.

