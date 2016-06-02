Religious leaders play important role in countering messages of terrorist group leaders
11:30, 02 June 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Religious leaders play an important role in countering messages of terrorist group leaders in the current world where terrorism threatens global security.
"We need religious leaders to assert rejection of violent doctrines, emphasise the peaceful and tolerant values inherent in their theologies," he said at the XV Session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions here Wednesday.
Source: BERNAMA
