  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Religious leaders play important role in countering messages of terrorist group leaders

    11:30, 02 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Religious leaders play an important role in countering messages of terrorist group leaders in the current world where terrorism threatens global security.
    "We need religious leaders to assert rejection of violent doctrines, emphasise the peaceful and tolerant values inherent in their theologies," he said at the XV Session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions here Wednesday.

    Source: BERNAMA
    Tags:
    Astana Religion UN Events Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!