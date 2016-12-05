Religious sermons are read under the guise of language centers in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Religions and Civil Society of the RoK has elicited the facts of running religious activity under the guise of language courses.

Today the Religion Committee under the Religion Ministry held a press conference in Astana to report on the issues of religious activity in the country. Bakhytzhan Kulekeyev, the Chairman, reminded that in Kazakhstan only the religious associations which had been officially registered with the judicial authorities can be engaged in the religious activity, whilst "there is information that there are certain entities running religious activity under the guise of various charity organizations, recreational and language centers", - the chairman of the committee said.



Bakhytzhan Kulekeyev assured that religious activity, such as church services, ceremonies, religious meetings were held without obstacles in Astana the only condition being they must be conducted by the designated entities only. According to the information of the Ministry, in Kazakhstan there are 3 636 religious associations registered at the moment.