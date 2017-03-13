Remains of Kazakh soldiers killed in GPW discovered near Rostov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Remains of Kazakhstani soldiers, who died during the Great Patriotic War, were discovered near Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to bloknot-rostov.ru.

The tragic finding was made on Saturday, March 11th. Remains of three Soviet soldiers, who died in battle for Rostov in the fall of 1941, were found by activists of "Mius Front" during excavation. Soldiers were identified by their medallions and documents which were also found in the mass grave.

- Careful exhumation helped us to reconstruct the circumstances of the battle and the heroic death of these soldiers. Thanks to the outstanding work of the experts, we were able to identify the fallen as early as next day, the activists said.





Previously, all three soldiers were considered missing. Experts were able to identify two of them as Prahnov Gavril - born in 1908 and Lopatin Petr - born in 1909.

Activists of the "Mius Front" asked locals to help find relatives of the fallen soldiers each of whom contributed to the Great Victory in the bloodiest war in world history. The remains of the heroes will be duly mourned and buried with honor in their native land.