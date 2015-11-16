Renata Nurgazina wins Miss Karaganda 2015 beauty pageant (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 18-year-old Renata Nurgazina won the title of the Miss Karaganda 2015.

The beauty took it to her Instagram account to announce her victory: "Today I've become #misskaraganda2015 and I would like to thank everyone who supported me, first of all my parents, friends and people who worked with us." Renata will represent Karaganda region at the upcoming 2015 Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant in Astana in December. The prize fund of the contest totals 1 million tenge.