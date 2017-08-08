Renewable energy can help deal with inequality - Dominican Republic at Expo Astana
07:57, 08 August 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dominican Energy and Mines Minister Antonio Isa Conde said Monday during Dominican Republic National Day at Expo 2017 in Astana that renewable energy sources provide a way to fight inequality, EFE reports.
"We believe that renewable energy sources will help solve the problems of inequality if they are promoted on a small scale in remote regions that are not covered by conventional electric grids," Isa Conde said.