Renowned Kazakh athletes receive keys to new apartments in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Renowned Kazakh athletes have received keys to apartments in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Combat and power sports Confederation.

Deputy Mayor of Astana Yermek Amanshaev handed over keys to the apartments to 4 athletes including Guzel Manyurova - silver and bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in women's wrestling, winner of the Asian Games 2014 in boxing Ilyas Suleimenov, silver medalist of the World Boxing Championship Lyazzat Kungeybayeva, three-time champion of the Asian women's wrestling Tatyana Amanzhol.



The same day Timur Kulibayev, chairman of the confederation, has awarded Lyazzat Kungeybayeva a rank of "Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan".



According to Timur Kulibayev, housing supply will certainly motivate athletes to improve their performance at international competitions.