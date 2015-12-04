Renowned Kazakh writer Kalmukhan Issabayev passed away

ALMATY. KAZINFORM- Kalmukhan Issabayev, veteran of the Great Patriotic War, journalist and local historian, has died in Almaty city, Kazinform refers to the Writers' Union of Kazakhstan.

Kalmukhan Issabayev passed away on December 3. The memorial service will be held on December 5 at the office of the Writers' Union of Kazakhstan. K.Issabayev was born in 1925 in Bayanaul village, Pavlodar region. In 1951 he graduated from the Kazakh State University named after S.M. Kirov. He worked at "Sotsialistik Kazakhstan" newspaper as the director of the Kazakh branch of the Bureau for literature propaganda. In 1959 he published the first collection of short stories "Bayan". Two years later he published the story "In the grip of death" and then a collection of stories called "The Mysterious House" (1962) and the novel "Face to face" (1963). In 1961 the writer walked along the road of the future channel Irtysh - Karaganda and later wrote the collection of essays "On the tracks of dreams" (1962). In 1966 he released a documentary novel "Heroic deeds in steppe". The same year he published the novel "The flight of a falcon" and in 1967 - the novel "Aykyz". In addition he wrote such well-known novels as "At the crossroads" (1974) and "In crosshairs" (1978) which are parts of the trilogy "Heritage". He was awarded the Order of the Red Star, the Order of the Red Banner of Labor and other medals of the USSR.