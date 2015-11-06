  • kz
    Renowned Kazakhstani film producer passes away

    12:33, 06 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Renowned Kazakhstani film producer Tanirbergen Khazhiyev has passed away at the age of 65.

    Born in 1950, Mr. Khazhiyev was a native of Zhendyk village located in Taldy-Kurgan region. He started his professional career at Kazakhfilm studios as deputy director of film department in 1976 and worked at the company until 2000. Mr. Khazhiyev participated in numerous international film forums in Los Angeles and Cannes and was a member of the Kazakhstan Cinematographers Union.

