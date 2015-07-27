Renowned scientist, ex-minister of domestic industry of the Kazakh SSR Ibrahim Yedilbayev passes away aged 83

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - July 26, the 83-year old Ibrahim Yedilbayev, scientist, Ph.D., prominent specialist in the field of underground mining and quarrying, Chief Advisor to the Chairman of LLP "Eurasia Group" passed away.

In different years Ibrahim Yedilbayev worked at "Tekeli" and "Kok-Su" mines. He served as the director of Tekeli lead-zinc plant, deputy minister of ferrous metallurgy of Kazakh SSR, head of the Department of Heavy Industry of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan, Minister of Local Industry of the Kazakh SSR, president of the State concern "Kazmestprom", adviser to the president of TNK "Kazchrome", president of JSC "SSGPO", Vice-President of the Eurasian Industrial Association and vice president of the Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation. He has made an invaluable contribution to the stabilization and further development of mining production at iron ore, chromium, manganese, aluminum and coal industries of the country. Mr. Ibrahim Yedilbayev is the author of over 100 scientific publications including 3 monographs, 46 inventions and patents. In addition he has discovered two mineral deposits. He was elected deputy of the Supreme Soviet of the X and XI convocation. During the XVI and XVII congresses of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan Mr. Ibrahim Yedilbayev was appointed a member of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan. Ibrahim Yedilbayev was awarded "Barys" Order of the third degree, Order of the Red Banner of Labor, the Badge of Honor, Kurmet Order, five medals, marks of the WWII veteran, I degree Order of the Miner's Glory, "Kenshi Danky" Order of the I, II, and III degrees, the Diploma of the Supreme Soviet of the Kazakh SSR, the title "Honorary Miner of the USSR", winner of the Golden Hephaestus title of the II International Mining and Metallurgical Congress in the category "Person of the Year" (2011). The scientific community elected him as the member of the International Academy of Mineral Resources. He was a member of the Presidium of the Academy of Mineral Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan. We express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ibrahim Yeldibayev. It is a great loss. We mourn with you. Farewell to Ibrahim Baymuratovichem will be held in Almaty on Tuesday, July 28, 2015 at 10.00 am at the House of scientists of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, Kurmangazy Street 29.