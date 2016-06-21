Repair works at Kashagan oilfield in full swing - minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Repair works at Kashagan oilfield are in full swing, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev declared at the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday.

"The repair works at the oilfield are 83% complete," Minister Bozumbayev told Prime Minister of Kazakhstan during the session.



In his words, if Kazakhstan launches the oilfield in October, its oil production will increase up to 70,5 million tons.



Prime Minister Massimov is expected to pay a visit to Kashagan oilfield in order to inspect the situation.