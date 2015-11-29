  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Report: Russian athletes to participate in events in Turkey, with extra security

    22:45, 29 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Russian athletes will participate in tournaments organised in Turkey, with maximum security ensured, RIA news agency cited sports minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Sunday.

    Russia introduced a raft of punitive economic sanctions against Turkey on Saturday after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane earlier in the week.

    Mutko said that the measures that Russia is taking against Turkey will not impact the calendar of international sports federations.

    Source: Today’s Zaman

    Tags:
    Sport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!