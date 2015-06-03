  • kz
    Representative of Association of Tourist Agencies of Kazakhstan commented on recent bankruptcy of Kazakhstani tourist agency

    12:09, 03 June 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representative of the Association of Tourist Agencies of Kazakhstan Denis Krivosheyev informed about the details of the situation regarding eviction of Kazakhstani tourists from the hotels in Turkey because of the bankruptcy of the Travelsystem company.

    "According to the preliminary information, about 700 people are being evicted from their hotels in Turkey and about 80 of them are in danger of not flying back home. It includes those people who were supposed to fly by SCAT company. These are a lot of issues that need to be addressed. We are now working on resolving the situation," Denis Krivosheyev wrote in his Facebook account.

