Representative Office of Kazakhstan to be established in Silicon Valley

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An agreement on the opening of Representative Office of Kazakhstan in Silicon Valley was signed within the framework of the working trip of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev to the United States in San Francisco.

The relevant Memorandum was signed between National Infocommunication Holding Zerde JSC, Autonomous Cluster Fund Park of Innovative Technologies (ACF PIT) and Venture Capital GVA Fund.

The Innovative Representative Office will provide a platform for the development of technological start-ups from Kazakhstan to Silicon Valley, access to the best technological ideas and start-ups of the Valley for the development of corporations, business and science in Kazakhstan.

The main goal of the opening of the Representative Office is to create a "bridge" between Kazakhstan and Silicon Valley for the exchange of information on the trends of global technological development and attracting innovations and investments into the economy of Kazakhstan. This will allow our country to more efficiently conduct technological modernization of production companies and enterprises, as outlined in the Message of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan N.Nazarbayev "Third modernization of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness".

It should be reminded that on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan B.Sagintayev visited the United States on a working trip from April 11 to 14. During the trip, he met with representatives of companies-world innovation leaders and discussed with them the opportunities for joint cooperation within the framework of Third modernization of the economy of Kazakhstan.

Source: primeminister.kz