Representatives of aviation investigation agencies of US, Canada, France heading to Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the three countries of the US, Canadian and French are heading to Iran to attend meetings of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization and Iran Air Accidents Commission after arriving in Tehran.

If Iran fails to extract its information, with the aim of preventing damage to information it gets help from Russia, France, Canada or Ukraine to analyze the black box, IRNA said.

At the end of a special session on Friday to examine the causes of the crash of Ukrainian plane, Director-General of Accidents/Incidents Investigation Board of Iran Civil Aviation Organization Hassan Rezaiefar told reporters after a briefing by the head of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization that the authorities are trying to assess the black box today at a suitable laboratory at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport to assess and check whether it is possible to reconstruct and analyze the information inside the country.

Iran has agreements with Russia and France to download and analyze the black box data and if we cannot download it we get help from four countries of Russia, Ukraine, France or Canada, he said, announcing that the Ukrainian delegation also agreed to evaluate the black box today in Mehrabad.

He also announced that Canada, France, Russia and Ukraine have announced their readiness to download black box information, but Iran's all efforts are to extract and analyze the black box domestically and internally.