Representatives of Empire State Development plan to find business partners in USA for SEZ of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 19, 2016, on the initiative of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in New York, a business meeting with Senior Vice President and Director of the International Division of the Empire State Development Corporation Erin Cole and Lennox Ruiz was held, where well-known representatives of the business spheres and the Kazakh diaspora were invited to as well.

As the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs, Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Raushan Yesbulatova told about the current social and economic situation in Kazakhstan, investment climate and new conditions for foreign partners.

R. Yesbulatova also explained the main provisions of the Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy, President's Address to the Nation 2016 and the National Plan "100 specific steps for implementation of five institutional reforms.

Representatives of Empire State Development familiarized with the investment part of the economic policy of Kazakhstan, found common points with the National Agency for Export and Investment "Kaznex Invest, Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan and expressed their readiness to organize meetings or business forums in the USA, where the projects in mutually beneficial spheres for the USA and Kazakhstan can be discussed.

It should be noted that the American side expressed its readiness to find business partners for each Special Economic Zone in Kazakhstan.

R. Yesbulatova told her interlocutors about the process of preparation for the EXPO-2017, and noted that holding of the exhibition would serve as a platform for discussions and innovations in the sphere of the global energy, and help to contribute to development and use of alternative and renewable energy sources, and obviously allow to widely represent the best technologies of the world in this sphere in Astana.