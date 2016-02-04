Representatives of six OPEC states ready for emergency meeting with non-OPEC members

TEHRAN. KAINFORM - Representatives of 6 member-states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are ready to participate in an emergency meeting on coordinated reduction of oil production with non-OPEC members, Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino said during his visit to Tehran on Thursday.

According to the minister, such OPEC member-states as Iraq, Algeria, Nigeria, Ecuador, Iran and Venezuela as well as non-OPEC members Oman and Russia have given their consent.

"The idea is not only to hold the meeting but to reach particular results," he was cited as saying by Iran's news agency Shana.

The official is expected to discuss the prospects of convening an emergency meeting on oil during his visit to the countries of the Persian Gulf - Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Source: TASS