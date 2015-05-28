Representatives of Syrian opposition reached agreement on several important issues - N. Sarbast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the Syrian opposition have reached an agreement on a number of important issues, representative of the Kurdish movement in Syria Nabi Sarbast told at the press conference in Astana.

"We noticed during this neutral meeting that the Government of Kazakhstan is determined to create all the necessary conditions for the talks. Therefore, we have reached an agreement on a number of issues for the first time," N. Sarbast said.

According to him, the Syrian opposition agreed on addressing critical issues for further settlement in Syria, which would define the future of the country.

The meeting in Astana was organized at the request of the Syrian opposition.