  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Reps of 20 defense ministries to take part in KADEX-2018

    12:05, 26 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 5th KADEX-2018 International Military Equipment Exhibition will bring together defense ministers and heads of the largest companies from CIS member states and beyond in Astana. The event will take place in the territory of the military sector of the Astana International Airport, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.

    21 official delegations led by defense ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Iran, the UAE, Turkey, Jordan and other countries have already confirmed their participation in the exhibition to be held from May 23-26. In attendance at the event will be representatives of defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Egypt, Israel, Italy, and Mongolia as well as 98 heads of international companies who expressed wish to join it.

    294 companies from 26 countries, including Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Germany, Israel, India, Spain, Italy, China, Russia, the Netherlands, the U.S., Serbia and more, will showcase their products at the exhibition.

    Guests of KADEX-2018 exhibition will get acquainted with the latest achievements and promising scientific developments of enterprises of the military and industrial complex and space sphere.

    The exhibition will be organized by the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the first time.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Events Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry Upcoming Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!