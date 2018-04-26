Reps of 20 defense ministries to take part in KADEX-2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 5th KADEX-2018 International Military Equipment Exhibition will bring together defense ministers and heads of the largest companies from CIS member states and beyond in Astana. The event will take place in the territory of the military sector of the Astana International Airport, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.

21 official delegations led by defense ministers of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Iran, the UAE, Turkey, Jordan and other countries have already confirmed their participation in the exhibition to be held from May 23-26. In attendance at the event will be representatives of defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Egypt, Israel, Italy, and Mongolia as well as 98 heads of international companies who expressed wish to join it.



294 companies from 26 countries, including Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Germany, Israel, India, Spain, Italy, China, Russia, the Netherlands, the U.S., Serbia and more, will showcase their products at the exhibition.



Guests of KADEX-2018 exhibition will get acquainted with the latest achievements and promising scientific developments of enterprises of the military and industrial complex and space sphere.



The exhibition will be organized by the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the first time.