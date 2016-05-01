Reps of different nationalities set 50-meter festive table in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan celebrates one of the most important holidays - People's Unity Day - which proclaims the idea of national accord and stability of society.

According to the Kazakh President's decree Kazakhstan has commemorated the People's Unity Day since 1996. This is a very symbolic holiday for Kazakhstan uniting more than 100 nationalities.

There are more than 120 nationalities living in the country who practice more than 40 religions.



Astana is holding the celebration of the People's Unity Day at Kazakh Eli square. The festive concert involves about 450 artists and musical bands. More than 300 representatives of ethno-cultural associations are taking part in the celebration.

Moreover, festive concerts will be held near Baiterek monument and at the Student's park.

Each ethnic and cultural association presented their national cuisine. A festive dastarkhan (table) reaches the length of 50 meters.

