Reps of Kazakh companies met with Emirati businessmen

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Today the Chamber of Commerce of Sharjah (UAE) has organized a business meeting with the heads of more than 50 Kazakh companies.

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce brings together about 40 thousand small and medium-sized enterprises. With the assistance of Kazakhstan's Embassy to UAE bilateral meetings of the heads of more than 50 Kazakhstan companies including JSC "NIT" "Dolce-Pharm", "Kazger-Kus", "Yesil Agro", "Marsel Su", "Balmuzdak", "Gallant Group", "Eristile-Kazakhstan", "GeoStroyServis"," Ball Textiles", "Favoritstroy FZE", "Bridge Group", "Alpin.KZ", "Gemma", "Perspektiva", "Kara Tumar", "Gavrilov", "Soil Grip" with Emirati businessmen.

The week of Kazakhstan's business in the Emirates has greatly revived trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and helped to attract direct investment from UAE to our economy.