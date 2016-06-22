Republic of Seychelles confirmed participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Baghdad Amreyev has met with Minister for Foreign Affairs and Transport of the Republic of Seychelles Joel Morgan in Victoria, the capital city of the country.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Seychelles in various areas and exchanged views on a number of issues of international and regional agendas.

According to the press service of the Kazakh MFA, Joel Morgan confirmed participation of his country in EXPO-2017 and expressed hope that this event would enable to launch mutually beneficial collaboration in renewable energy, development of science and new technologies. He pointed also importance and potential of development of cooperation between the two states in tourism.

B.Amreyev thanked the Republic of Seychelles for the support of Kazakhstan’s international initiatives and emphasized the necessity of intensification of the contacts between both countries’ foreign ministries. The Kazakh Diplomat highlighted also the importance of cooperation in trade and economy as well as in tourism sector.