Republican budget expenditures for 2016 increased by KZT 600 bln, Dossayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Senate has held a presentation of the draft law "On amendments and additions to the law "On the republican budget of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2016-2018" and "On amendments to the law "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund for 2016-2018".

"Taking into account the costs funded by earmarked transfers from the National Fund, and the additional costs to cover the exchange rate differences, the overall expenditures of the republican budget for 2016 are projected at KZT 8 266.8 billion," said Yerbolat Dossayev, National Economy Minister.

The Minister informed that the parameters of the republican budget were revised on the basis of the updated forecast of socio-economic development. Given the projected growth of the GDP the republican budget revenues in 2016 are estimated at KZT 3 365.3 billion.

The main shortfall is expected in taxes on international trade and external operations -up to KZT 204.2 billion.

The revenues of the republican budget for 2016 takes into account the size of transfers from the National Fund.