Republican Centre for Space Communication, Intelsat GS&M sign coop agrt

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM JSC Republican Centre for Space Communication of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry and Intelsat Global Sales & Marketing Ltd (Intelsat GS&M) signed an agreement on cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«KazSat-2 and KazSat-3 satellites fully cover the country’s need in space communication sector. The Ministry commissionedus to enter the international market and boost the promotion of cooperationbetween our company and foreign operators,» said CEO of JSC Republican Centrefor Space Communication Bauyrzhan Kudabayev.

«The Kazakh company has already signed cooperation agreement with Eutelsat,Russia’s Space Communication state enterprise. The agreement with the Intelsatopens new opportunities and prospects,» he said.

«The resources of Intelsat which has more than 50 communication satellitesaround the world will enable our customers to use space communication servicesbeyond the coverage areas of the Kazakh satellites placed into orbitalpositions 58.5 and 85.5°E.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of creation of a joint communicationsatellite in future and the new opportunities of using Kazakhstan’s Teleport onthe ground of Kokterek Space Communication Centre in Almaty region.

According to Bauyrzhan Kudabayev, all these issues will be discussed at theoncoming meeting in Washington in September 2019.

Kazakhstani colleagues invited the representatives of Intelsat GS&M tothe annual forum ‘Days of Space in Kazakhstan’ slated for November 2019 inNur-Sultan.