Republican commission awarding education grants to start work on Aug 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslan Sarinzhipov will chair the work of the republican commission that awards educational grants. The commission will start its work tomorrow, August 5, in Astana.

According to the ministry's press service, over the past year it has made all necessary arrangements in order to raise the quality of students' selection and formation of students' body. The session is expected to sum up the results of preliminary work on students' enrollment to Kazakhstani universities. The commission consists of representatives of government bodies, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, the Civil Alliance, rectors of universities and others.