Republican cycling race kicks off in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Republican multi-day cycling race "Kazakhstan Umiti" for juniors and young men has started today in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

The opening ceremony was held at the Republic Square of the city. The Republican race is carried out for the second time. The region is rightly called the "small bicycle academy" of the country because of its natural landscape - protracted climbs, fast descents, highlands and plains which allow cyclists to show their best qualities and successfully get into the national team. This time the bike race brought together athletes from Zhambyl, Pavlodar, North-Kazakhstan, South-Kazakhstan, East-Kazakhstan regions, as well as from Novosibirsk, Russia. The opening ceremony was also attended by a representative of the National Scientific and Practical Center of Physical Education under the Ministry of Education and Science Sergey Gorkushenko. The main judge of competition is Rashid Khakimov. The race will last until July 24. Recall that the event is organized by the National Scientific and Practical Center of Physical Education under the Ministry of Education and Science, administration office of East-Kazakhstan region and the regional department of education.