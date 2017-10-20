Republican Fathers Forum held in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Commission for Women Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the Almaty City administration and "Union of Fathers" NGO, have arranged the 2nd Republican Fathers Forum in Almaty.

The forum discussed strengthening the institution of family and the role of a father in family education, raising the society's attention to shaping a sense of patriotism among children, and inculcating a willingness to gain knowledge as stated in the public consciousness modernization program "Rukhani Zhangyru".

MPs, members of the National Commission, heads of central state and local executive bodies, public figures, representatives of NGOs, as well as role-model fathers from all regions, attended the forum.

Opening the forum, Lyazzat Suleimen, the Deputy Chairwoman of the National Commission and a Member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, highlighted that the Head of State's program article "Course into Future: Spiritual Modernization of Public Consciousness" specifies the guiding principles for the spiritual and moral transformation of the society. And it is no coincidence that a joint statement was issued to support the institution of family and family values during the recent meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The commitment of Kazakh citizens to family traditions encourages the preservation of high moral values in the society.

The first stage of the Family and Gender Policy Concept till 2030 adopted by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (No. 384, dated December 6, 2016) is underway now. The Concept aims to increase the responsibility of both parents in child-rearing, as well as develop the responsible fatherhood institution and nourish the paradigm examples of fatherhood.

It was noted that 70 active fathers established the Union of Fathers in Kazakhstan that implements practical measures for making families stronger. Representative offices have been set up in 8 regions. In addition to nourishing the institution of fatherhood, they solve such social issues as non-support by the careless fathers, targeted assistance to poor families, etc.

Besides, the participants got to know the experience of the interregional non-governmental organization "Union of Fathers of the Russian Federation" presented by its executive director Yuri Solenov.

At the end of the event, the best exemplary fathers received letters of gratitude from the National Commission. In the afternoon, the organizers arranged a roundtable where the participants discussed fathers' contribution in fostering children and youth, as well as the development of the fatherhood institution in Kazakhstan.

After that, the National Commission members visited the Crisis Center for Domestic Violence Victims established in July this year and inspected its work. It is the country's 30th crisis center that provides social services for women who become victims of domestic violence.