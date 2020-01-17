Republican highways closed due to heavy snowstorm

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to Kazakhavtodor LLP, traffic for all types of vehicles on republican roads in six regions of the country remain closed due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the Emergency Committee.

Traffic for all types of vehicles on republican roads in Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions has been closed due to poor weather conditions.

As Kazinform previously reported, the day before at about 10 p.m. Nur-Sultan closed roads in all directions due to blizzard and limited visibility.

Snowstorm and rude wind may lead to difficult driving conditions and poor visibility.