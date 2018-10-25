Republican Speed Skating Championship kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Speed Skating Championship of the Republic of Kazakhstan is underway in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Astana city administration.

Attending the official opening ceremony of the championship were Head of Sport Directorate "National Olympic Committee" Ilsiyar Kaganatov, head of the Culture and Sports Department of Astana city Bolat Mazhagulov, director of the Alau ice palace Sanat Sharapov, and President of the National Speed Skating Federation Bolat Zhamishev.



Speed skaters from eight regions of the country are participating in the event. The athletes are set to compete in the 500m, 1,000m, 3,000m and 5,000m distances. The championship will run through October 26.