Rescuers evacuate over 7,000 people in Kazakhstan regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Since the beginning of the freshet period the rescuers have evacuated 7115 people in a number of Kazakh regions, Emergency Committee press-service reports.

"Since the beginning of the freshet period rescuers have saved 70 people and evacuated 7,115 people well ahead of time in Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, returned 1,949 of them to their homes and accommodated 973 people in clearing stations and 4,123 at their relatives.

The rescuers have moved 7,229 heads of farm livestock to safe places from possible flood areas and returned 2,960 to the farmstead. Loss of cattle is 92 sheep and goats.

In the dangerous areas they have additionally erected 29,150 metres of temporary dykes, filled and laid 143,809 inert material bags and pumped out 909,776 cu m water", the press-service outlined.

Flood and melt waters still remain around 840 residential and 644 country houses, 6 buildings, 1 school in 42 settlements of Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

The akims of Aktobe city, Musrepov district of North Kazakhstan region and Beskaragay district of East Kazakhstan region have called state of local environmental emergency.

"To speed up the disaster response Pavlodar region Emergency Department rescue team and forces moved to Akmola region. Totally over 1,000 and nearly 300 units of equipment of Emergency Committee, local executive authorities, local police and National Guard were involved in Akmola region", the press-service reported.

The weather services forecast spring floods, high water and overflowing along the rivers of Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions in the next 24 hours.

It is expected that water content will increase in the low-mountain rivers of South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions with flooding in some of the rivers.