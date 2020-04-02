Rescuers, firefighters work round the clock in Almaty amid quarantine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Hundreds of rescuers and firefighters work around the clock in the city of Almaty during the quarantine regime, Kazinform reports.

Arman Baigelov, head of the emergencies department of the city, revealed that up to 355 rescuers and firefighters are ready to be dispatched to the scenes and work around the clock to help residents of Almaty amid quarantine regime.

He stressed that the state of emergency remains in place in Almaty city and urged its residents to stay home.

«There are 24 quarantine zones in the city and in case of fire the entire residential complex will be evacuated,» he added.

As of today, 90 coronavirus cases have been registered in Almaty city and 9 cases – in Almaty region.