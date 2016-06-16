  • kz
    Rescuers found body of 9-month child dropped into river in Almaty

    07:55, 16 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Body of the 9-month boy who was dropped into a river in Almaty was found today.

    As the municipal internal affairs department informs, rescuers found the child’s body in 100 m from the first dam at Bolshaya Almatinka river. The incident is being investigated now.

    Recall that the tragedy occurred on June 14 at around 6 p.m. in Alma Arasan ravine.

    The boy was in arms of his 15-year-old sister who wanted to take a picture near the river. Unfortunately, the teenager stood too close to the river. She fell into the water and dropped the boy.

