Rescuers found two Norwegian tourists lost in mountains near Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Rescuers found two Norwegian citizens wandering in mountains near Almaty, Ruslan Imankulov, an official spokesperson of the Kazakh MIA Emergencies Committee says.

The tourists were claimed lost in Medvezhye Ravine on July 25 at 16:15. The rescuers found them in two hours, and their condition is evaluated as satisfactory.



On the same day, the rescuers saved a 22-year-old Kazakhstani citizen in Almaarasan Ravine. The woman was staying in the middle of the Prokhodnaya River as a bridge had been destroyed. The condition of the woman is satisfactory too.



