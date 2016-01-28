Rescuers remove bodies of crashed helicopter victims in Kapal (PHOTOS)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM At 08:20 a.m. the rescue services which include the employees of the Almaty region's emergencies department and internal affairs department found the debris of the helicopter which crashed into the ravine near Kapal settlement.

The bodies will be sent to the morgue of Taldykorgan. As of 10:20 a.m. 5 bodies were discovered. The scene of the accident was in 3 km from Kapal village.

The regional emergencies department opened a hotline 8 7282 22 04 60, which has already received 102 calls from the victims’ relatives.

Earlier it was reported that the helicopter with five people on board went missing at 5:47 p.m. local time Wednesday. A sick child (2-month old) and his mother were supposed to be airlifted by the helicopter to Taldykorgan city.







