Research commences on 7th annual edition of The Business Year: Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Leading international publishing and research firm The Business Year (TBY) has announced that research has begun on its seventh annuall edition on Kazakhstan, The Business Year: Kazakhstan 2018, Kazinform has learnt from The Business Year .

The publication, being developed in collaboration with the British Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan, aims to highlight ongoing economic developments in the country and showcase the most exciting, sector-wide investment opportunities.

When The Business Year: Kazakhstan 2018 is published in the second quarter of next year, TBY will have interviewed over 150 local business leaders and top government officials. These interviews will be featured alongside expert analysis of each sector as well as submissions from guest speakers, including international figures, commenting on Kazakhstan's economic future.

The publisher's previous edition on the local economy, The Business Year: Kazakhstan 2017, has been in wide circulation since May this year and is available via subscription, while a digital version can be accessed online free of charge. The issue takes a deeper look at the vast investment opportunities emerging out of the South Kazakhstan region, including insights from the Governor, Zhanseit Tuimebayev, and key local business leaders. In addition, it features exclusive interviews from the Minister of Health, Yeszhan Birtanov, Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Daniyar Akishev, as well as a host of international speakers commenting on bilateral ties between their countries and Kazakhstan, such as Turkey's Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavu?o?lu, and then-President of Serbia, Tomislav Nikolic.

According to TBY's Country Manager for Kazakhstan, Giuliana Caruso, this year's edition will be as comprehensive and relevant to the real challenges and opportunities of the local business climate as ever. "TBY has identified the key sectors and trends that are set to revolutionize the Kazakhstani economy. We have taken a deep interest in the ongoing privatization efforts of some of Kazakhstan's biggest state assets, such KazMunayGas and Air Astana, and the overall Transformation Program taking place at Samruk Kazyna. In addition, we have seen huge intrigue from investors worldwide surrounding the New Silk Way project and will be talking to key government representatives, logistics providers, and traders anticipating the development - and not only from Kazakhstan, but also China, Uzbekistan, and the wider region."

Present in over 30 countries, TBY provides first-hand access to the people and ideas shaping business and policy throughout the world. Each country-specific edition contains a comprehensive range of interviews and analyses, offering an inside look at doing business in the world's most dynamic economies. TBY's interviewees, readers, and partners comprise an international network of thought-leaders who are helping to define the future of the global economy.