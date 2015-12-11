Researchers name new whale species after mythic creature from Moby-Dick

ASTANA. KAZINFOMR - Researchers have identified a new species of whale that they are naming after the mythic beast of Herman Melville's Moby-Dick.

In a study published on Wednesday in the journal Plos One, lead researcher Alex Boersma corrected a 90-year-old error and created a new branch of the sperm whale family tree for the fossil. She and co-author Nicholas Pyenson, the Smithsonian's curator of marine mammal fossils, named the genus "Albicetus", meaning white whale.

Melville's white sperm whale was inspired by two stories: the tale of an albino whale, Mocha, hunted down in the Pacific in 1839, and the true story of the whaleship Essex, which was rammed twice by a bull sperm whale. The ship sank, and its survivors were left scattered and desperate on small whaleboats for 92 days (two resorted to cannibalism). That story was adapted to a film, In the Heart of the Sea, which opens this week.

The fossil of the 15m-year-old, newly named whale was pulled from the storage shelves at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History for the first dedicated study since 1925 - when a naturalist named Remington Kellogg put the bones with a bunch of extinct walruses.

"Our fossil is kind of this ashen white color, which is kind of unusual for fossils," Boersma said. "To have a big white sperm whale fossil - it just seemed appropriate."

Melville challenged anyone to do what scientists do every day, claiming that even the thoughtful hero of his story had no hope at understanding the whale. "How may unlettered Ishmael hope to read the awful Chaldee of the sperm whale's brow? I but put that brow before you," he wrote. "Read it if you can."

But without even a brow before them, Boersma and Pyenson describe an ancestor of Ishmael's whales that looked very little like the sperm whales that range oceans today, whose brows hold the largest brains on earth, a vat of liquid wax and the equipment to hunt through undersea canyons for giant squid.

To start, the six-meter (20ft) Albicetus was smaller than its modern cousin, which can grow to over 18 meters long (60ft). It also had a smaller version of the sperm whale's signature feature, the block-shaped head that cradles a spermaceti organ.

"But probably the biggest difference would be this really big, gnarly jaw full of these huge teeth," Boersma said. The teeth are roughly the same size as on modern sperm whales, who only have teeth on their bottom jaw, meaning that proportional to the smaller Albicetus, "they were kind of comically huge in both their upper and lower jaws".

"You'd probably have quite a lot difficulty believing that they belong to the same family of whale," she said.

The researchers hypothesize that Albicetus used this maw to eat other marine mammals, such as small whales and seals, as modern orcas do today. Modern sperm whales mostly use their sole toothy jaw to snag squid, which makes up most of their diet.

Albicetus lived in the Pacific among "a really rich diversity of marine mammals", Boersma said, with many other whale species, early seals and several varieties of huge sharks. "It represented a kind of peak in marine mammal richness."

Pyenson conceded that it's impossible to know from a fossil what color skin Albicetus had, although real white whales do occasionally emerge in modern populations. He said the sheer size of the fossil, which weighs several hundred pounds, was a major impediment to study. The researchers have now scanned the fossil through a 3D computer, and made the results available for download.

The new study could help scientists understand how whales evolved - sperm whales are outliers on the cetacean family tree. They diverged from other whales relatively early, and evolved into highly social animals with unique abilities to dive and "click" for communication and echolocation.

For more information go to The Guardian.com Photograph: A Boersma/The Smithsonian