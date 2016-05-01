Residents of Akmola region cherish culture of all ethnic groups living in the area, Kulagin (PHOTO)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Today celebrations in honor of the People's Unity Day have been organized at the central square of the town of Kokshetau.

The festive event was attended by governor of Akmola region Sergey Kulagin.

In his speech the head of the region urged all Kazakhstanis to protect and transmit to future generations our most important achievement - the unity of the people.

He stressed that this year our country celebrates 25th anniversary of its Independence. Mr. Kulagin noted that the sacred duty of the younger generation is to preserve peace won at great cost and preserve the unity of the people.

Kazakhstan is the homeland for people of different nationalities, religions. S.Kulagin underlined the key role and significant contribution to the preservation and strengthening of peace and reconciliation of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

