  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    ResiliArt Debate – Museums during the Pandemic: Adapting to the New Normal

    22:17, 03 December 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Fifth ResiliArt Debate of UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty will take place on Friday 4 December 2020 from 16:00 to 18:00 Almaty time and will be dedicated to the work of museum organizations and workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, its official website reads.

    Background


    In response to the confinement and lockdowns in the context of COVID-19 pandemic, UNESCO launched the ResiliArt movement for artists and cultural professionals, which includes a series of debates with the participation of different creative professions.

    The ResiliArt movement has three main goals:

    • Raise awareness about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the culture sector in general and the livelihoods of artists and cultural professionals in particular;

    • Provide a platform for artists and cultural professionals to ensure that their voices are heard in order to address the existing gaps and required needs;

    • Contribute to strategic decision-making and development of assistance mechanisms pertaining to the creative sector.

    More details also at


    Tags:
    UNESCO Almaty Culture Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!