Resort and recreation complex to open doors in Mangystau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - New "Resort & SPA hotel" will open its doors 2 km from the city of Aktau on the Caspian Sea coast.

The resort and recreation complex was developed under the state support. The complex will consist of "Dostar" hotel, 2 operating "PUB Dostar" restaurants with a banquet hall for 200 people and a restaurant-bar "Chester"). This complex is located on an area of more than 5 hectares. The beach line is 500 meters. The company plans to complete the construction of the resort and wellness hotel "Resort & SPA hotel" and commission the complex in 2016-2017.